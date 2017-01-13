Scott Missing! Disick Disappears In Dubai After Kourtney Pregnancy Shocker

Kourtney Kardashian is getting ready to welcome another baby with reformed boyfriend Scott Disick, but RadarOnline.com has learned he could be spinning out of control once more. According to an insider, he recently went MIA during his trip to Dubai with Kourtney’s sister Kim.

According to a Kardashian family insider, Disick, 33, was accompanying Kourtney’s 36-year-old sister, Kim, to Dubai for an event, since it is her first trip abroad since her horrific Paris robbery in late Oct., 2016.

However, daddy Disick soon failed to do his duty!

“Scott went completely MIA in Dubai and no one knew where he was at. He was supposed to be there to watch over Kim, but no one could find him,” said the source.

Making matters worse, as Radar reported, Disick’s on-again lady love and mother of his three children – Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1 – recently found out she’s pregnant with his fourth child!

“Kourtney flipped out and when she finally got Scott on the phone, he told her that she has trust issues and that is why she sent that tweet out saying that,” the source told Radar.

“Scott also told her that he is not Kim’s babysitter and that the reason no one could find him was because he had overslept – ten hours!”

