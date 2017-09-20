Shut Up! Kourtney Kardashian Forcing Troubled Scott Disick To Keep Quiet About Family Secrets

Kourtney Kardashian is getting tough with her out-of-control baby daddy Scott Disick!

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the mother of three is making moves to stop him from penning a tell-all book about her and her famous family.

And she’s made the threat legal by getting him to sign papers.

A source revealed: “She’s been nervous about him doing a tell-all for years, which is something he’s held over her head as a possibility if they split.

PHOTOS: What’s At Stake? Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Empire Divided – See 11 Photos Of Their Houses, Cars & More

“Now he’s in this fragile state she’s having paperwork prepared that will basically give Scott no legal rights whatsoever, it’s effectively muzzling him.”

“He won’t refuse, because he’s so dependent on Kourtney and happy to let her take charge now.”

RadarOnline.com revealed recently that Disick, 34, required hospital treatment after his health spiraled following a partying bender.

PHOTOS: Still Missing! Scott Disick Hasn’t Been Seen With His Kids In 23 Days After Split With Kourtney Kardashian

And the reality star is obviously worried that he could totally go off the tracks — so, she’s making him ink her agreement.

Kardashian, 38, has been carrying- on her relationship with her toyboy love interest Younes Bendjima, 24, with the pair being spotted enjoying PDA in both Europe and America this summer.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.