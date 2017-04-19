Single Mom Kourtney Kardashian Needs A Boost To Her Bank Account

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are learning that breaking up is hard — and expensive — to do.

The reality star, 37, and her baby daddy, 33, are going broke running separate households, says a source.

“Scott stopped clubbing once he got sober, but those paid appearances were the only thing bringing money in,”

reveals the insider, adding that the pair’s capital is currently tied up in investments and property, so cash is scarce.

“Kourtney isn’t any better off. Ratings are at an all-time low. Dash stores are closing left and right,

and she isn’t signed to million-dollar endorsement deals like her sisters.”

Now who needs a sponsor.