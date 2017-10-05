‘Scared To Death’ Kim Zolciak Tells All On Recovery After Stroke

Kim Zolciak is still monitoring her health two years after her mini-stroke, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“I feel great and I’m doing great,” she told ABC News, noting that she has to take blood thinners “probably for the rest of [her] life.”

“I was born with a whole in my heart and it was supposed to close and mine didn’t,” she added of what could have caused her stroke. “I would always have chest pain so I knew something was off most of my life.”

Zolciak, 39, even went to the emergency room when she was 21-years-old, but doctors told her she was “always fine.” The added “stress” of competing on Dancing With the Stars didn’t agree with her though, and she succumbed to a stroke. The mom-of-six was rushed into surgery shortly after and has been recovering since.

“I’d have a headache, but I’m still a mom,” she said of her symptoms. “I still have to bathe the babies, get them into bed — you push through. You saw what happened when I landed. Stress will kill you. It’s not really worth it.”

456645564456456456

“When this happened to me, I was scared to death to get my heart rate up,” she added. “I didn’t run for six to seven months out of sheer fear.”

Now, she documents her runs with husband Kroy Biermann on Snapchat.

Radar reported at the time that her plastic surgery obsession could have contributed to causing her stroke, but she continues to go under the knife regularly and is unrecognizable in old photos.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.