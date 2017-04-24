It's A Miracle!

Kim Zolciak’s Son Heads Home After ‘Traumatic’ Dog Bite

Kash Biermann almost ‘lost a very important organ!’

Kim Zolciak’s young son is heading home after he nearly “lost a very important organ,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Don’t Be Tardy star revealed on Instagram that Kash Biermann, 4, is “going home today earlier than expected” after he was rushed into surgery for “traumatic injuries” caused by a dog bite.

 

Zolciak, 38, has also kept fans updated on Snapchat, and she shared photos from the toddler’s bedside.

Meanwhile, Brielle Biermann, 20, has been focusing her energy on protecting her brother via Twitter, while Ariana Biermann, 15, thanked fans on Instagram for their support.

Zolciak is also mom to KJ, 5, and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with husband Kroy Biermann, 31. The NFL player has yet to comment on the incident.

