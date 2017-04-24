Kim Zolciak’s Son Heads Home After ‘Traumatic’ Dog Bite

Kim Zolciak’s young son is heading home after he nearly “lost a very important organ,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Don’t Be Tardy star revealed on Instagram that Kash Biermann, 4, is “going home today earlier than expected” after he was rushed into surgery for “traumatic injuries” caused by a dog bite.

First and fair most THANK YOU for all your prayers 🙏🏼 they were heard ❤ and Kash is going home today earlier then expected. Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts. We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn’t be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Zolciak, 38, has also kept fans updated on Snapchat, and she shared photos from the toddler’s bedside.

Meanwhile, Brielle Biermann, 20, has been focusing her energy on protecting her brother via Twitter, while Ariana Biermann, 15, thanked fans on Instagram for their support.

just a lil bite? you don't know what or where it happened. for 4 hours we thought he lost a very important organ. fuck outta here https://t.co/eRcjjqJVR2 — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) April 24, 2017

Zolciak is also mom to KJ, 5, and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with husband Kroy Biermann, 31. The NFL player has yet to comment on the incident.

