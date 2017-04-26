Kim Zolciak Pens Touching Tribute To Hubby Kroy After Son’s Dog Attack

Kim Zolciak finally brought Kash home from the hospital, and is thanking her stay-at-home husband Kroy Biermann for helping her through the roughest weekend of her life.

“I don’t know what I would do without you @kroybiermann,” the soon-to-be Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned a photo of her husband by her son’s bedside. “Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room. He woke up looking for his daddy. We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair…Those were the least of our worries.”

Zolciak’s 20-year-old daughter, Brielle, also shared a snap of Kash, 4, settling into recovery.

my precious Kash… i'm so glad you're doing so much better! i couldn't imagine a life without you! thank you for all your prayers and wishes💛 A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Apr 24, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

RadarOnline.com reported that the toddler was bit a dog on Saturday, and suffered from “very traumatic injuries”. The 38-year-old has not revealed what exactly Kash underwent surgery for, but Brielle said via Twitter that they thought he had lost a “very important organ.”

just a lil bite? you don't know what or where it happened. for 4 hours we thought he lost a very important organ. fuck outta here https://t.co/eRcjjqJVR2 — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) April 24, 2017

Zolciak also shares KJ, 5, and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with her 31-year-old husband.The NFL player has not yet commented on the incident.

