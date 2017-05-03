Kim Zolciak Tells All On Toddler Son’s Recovery From Dog Attack

Kim Zolciak‘s young son is slowly recovering from surgery after a “traumatic” dog bite, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The mother of six updated fans on 4-year-old Kash Biermann‘s health via Instgram, saying: “I am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!”

“He is the true definition of a pure innocent child,” she added. “The injuries sustained to his skin are healing up perfectly because of his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments, his will and his positive attitude. Kroy, [myself] and his doctors are amazed by his progress. Again he will have no physical problems once he is fully healed and we are confident his mental and emotional state is healing back to its original state as well.”

“He is just truly amazing. I love spending everyday with him. I could eat him up, (he is still out of school) Thank you again for EVERYONE’S love, support and prayers. They have not gone unnoticed.”

Radar previously reported that the toddler was bitten by a dog in late April, and was rushed into surgery. His older sister, Brielle Biermann, 20, later revealed that he almost “lost a very important organ”.

Zolciak, 38, then penned a touching tribute to her husband (and Kash’s father) Kroy Biermann, 31, to thank him for taking care of their son.

The RHOA star also shares KJ, 5, and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with the former NFL player, and has daughter Ariana, 15, from a previous relationship.

