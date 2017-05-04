‘Who Does Brielle Have To Blow?’ Fans Slam Kim For Joking About Pimping Daughter

Kim Zolciak took a break from caring for Kash Biermann to pimp her older daughter out — and her fans were not happy!

The mother of six took to Twitter to plead with Chrissy Teigen for John Legend tickets, and offered her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann for sexual favors to make the deal.

“Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?” she asked.

@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) May 4, 2017

Teigen, 31, promptly responded that the young blonde could keep her mouth shut for the tickets.

@Kimzolciak Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

But, the RHOA star’s fans weren’t too pleased with her offer.

“Just a suggestion, but you know you can just go on Ticketmaster and not pimp out your daughter?” one user commented on the exchange.

“You should have given her the Ticketmaster link to…wait for it… BUY a ticket. Crazy concept!” another quipped at the 38-year-old.

“Can NOT imagine either one of my parents putting me and blow in the same sentence,” a third fan fired back.

Just last week, Zolciak lived her “worst nightmare” when her 4-year-old son Kash was rushed to the hospital for surgery following a dog attack. Fortunately, he is now recovering from his injuries.

Do you think Zolciak went too far? Sound off in the comments!

