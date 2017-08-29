Kim & Kroy Ordered Back To Court For Trial Date In Holiday Decorator Lawsuit

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are fighting back against their holiday decorator, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal when they’ll face off against her in court!

The Don’t Be Tardy couple is set to appear for their non-jury trial in Fulton County’s State & Magistrate court on September 18, according to a court docket obtained by Radar.

Their court date comes just days after Jeanne of Seasonal Designs LLC told Radar that their mediation date was unsuccessful and the case was becoming “ridiculous.”

PHOTOS: Kim Zolciak Says She Loves Her ‘Chunky’ Legs After Fans Fat Shame Her — See 9 Sexy Selfies That Show Off Her Curves

Jeanne first sued Kim, 39, and Kroy, 31, in March 2017 after they refused to pay $6,000 for their Christmas decorations in December 2016. The reality stars ignored her suit until the former NFL player was served shortly after their son Kash was attacked by a dog in April.

The couple finally fired back with their own legal docs in June, and claimed that they weren’t paying because they want to “dispute the total amount charged”. But, they failed to state how much they think they owe for their Christmas cheer.

Zolciak was previously sued by a party planner for skipping out on her $3,000 tab after Brielle Biermann’s 11th birthday bash and by a housekeeper for over $700 after she only paid for some of her services.

PHOTOS: Real Plastic, Real Housewife! Kim Zolciak’s Head-To-Toe Makeover REVEALED –– Nose Job, Chin Implant, Boobs & More

Biermann was also sued by a babysitter for failing to cough up $288 in back wages.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.