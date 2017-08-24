Holiday Decorator Slams Kim & Kroy After Sad Courtroom Battle: ‘This Is Ridiculous!’

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are still allegedly refusing to pay for their Christmas decorations, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The Don’t Be Tardy stars “appeared at the justice Center of Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2017 for their scheduled mediation” with Seasonal Designs LLC, but “they were unable to resolve their dispute,” according to Fulton County court documents obtained by Radar.

Now, Zolciak, 39, and Biermann, 31, will have to appear in court again over their alleged $6,000 bill.

“We’re waiting on a court date,” the company’s owner Jeanne told Radar. “I have absolutely no idea [when it will be]. I don’t know how they come up with a court date.”

“This is ridiculous,” she said. “I’m gonna keep going and see what happens. Somewhere down the line something is gonna come out of it. Once we go to court we’ll see what happens.”

Jeanne first sued the reality stars in March 2017 after they allegedly failed to pay for their Christmas decorations in December 2016. The couple refused to acknowledge her suit until Biermann was served shortly after Kash’s traumatic dog attack.

They fired back with their own legal docs, claiming that they want to “dispute the total amount charged” — but they failed to say what their bill should have totaled.

Zolciak was previously sued by a party planner after Brielle’s 11th birthday party and both she and Biermann were sued by their former housekeeper for unpaid wages. Biermann was sued separately for allegedly failing to pay a babysitter for their brood.

