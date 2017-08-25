‘Don’t Be Tardy’ On The Checks! Kim, Kroy & Brielle’s Reality TV Salaries Revealed

Kim Zolciak and her family scored huge paychecks for season six of Don’t Be Tardy, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“Kim makes $80,000 per episode and Kroy [Biermann] makes $20,000 per episode,” an insider told Radar. “They both also serve as executive producers.”

“Brielle receives a paycheck now that she is an adult and her salary is $7,500 per episode,” the insider added, noting that the grand total for the season between the three of them adds up to $1.34 million.

Their paydays are much needed, as Kim, 39, confessed that her and Kroy, 31, were worried about having enough money to support their six kids when her reality TV career and his football career ended. Kroy was cut from the Atlanta Falcons and dropped from the Buffalo Bills last season, and has yet to be picked up by another team for the upcoming season.

Kim and Kroy are also in the middle of a battle over a $6,000 bill for their holiday decorations as they refuse to cough up the cash.

Meanwhile, Brielle, 20, struggled to graduate from high school on previous seasons of Don’t Be Tardy and only has plans to pursue reality TV to support herself. But unfortunately for Kim’s oldest daughter, insiders told Radar that she will not receive any compensation for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta now that her mom is filming as a friend again.

