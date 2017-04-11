Kim Richards ATTACKS Housewives Co-Star Lisa Rinna —She’s Not ‘Right’ In The Head!

The gloves are OFF at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion — and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Kim Richards is ALREADY coming out swinging!

After the EXPLOSIVE season finale showed Lisa Rinna making comments about Richard’s sobriety, Richards fought back in an exclusive interview with Radar.

“I just don’t think she’s right here,” Richards, 52, told Radar, while pointing to her head.

“I think that she basically used me as a storyline and it’s over. She can’t do that anymore, I put an end to it, I put a stop to it.

“There is no more using a storyline about me. Find a new one. Since she realized she can’t do that she’s moved on to Dorit (Kemsley) and that made me mad, she’s a young mother with two kids.

“The very thing she didn’t like when I said let’s talk about your husband then she’s going after Dorit ‘do you trust your husband?’ and then she going after Dorit about drugs.”

Speaking at a Star magazine party in Los Angeles last week, Richards told Radar that her life right now is great — and she is now completely sober.

“I have a great person I work with and I surround myself with wonderful healthy people,” she told Radar.

“I removed all negative influences in my life and I think that has a big thing to do with it. I don’t have any negative unhealthy people in my life today.”

For her part, Rinna seemed to realize the reunion episode was doomed, calling it “unexpected, shocking, and explosive at times.”

And while the future for the ladies is unclear right now, Richards, who is keeping busy working on a clothing and accessory line, is glad she could open up at the reunion.

“When I got in there and I sat down the first thing I felt was it’s my turn to defend myself, it’s my opportunity since you talked about me all season, it’s my opportunity to speak up and address everybody and I did.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion begins Tuesday, April 11 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

