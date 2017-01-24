Reality Check! Kim Kardashian’s Stolen Gems Funding Evil Terrorists!

Kim Kardashian is trapped in a terrorism nightmare after RadarOnline.com learned cops have linked her stolen gems to the coffers of Islamic jihadists!

In a bombshell world exclusive, a top Interpol source claimed they have connected the diamonds snatched from Kardashian’s Paris hotel suite during a brazen Oct. 3 robbery to shady moneymen with ties to radical Islamic terrorists.

French police have busted 17 suspects allegedly involved in the heist, and authorities have connected that gang to black-market dealers in Antwerp, Belgium.

Most of the world’s diamonds pass through the city, where underground brokers are notorious for mixing “dirty” stolen stones with “clean” gems for resale.

Antwerp’s illicit marketplace is a hotbed for devious money-laundering schemes — with profits going to fund violent terrorists around the globe, according to the Financial Action Task Force, an elite band of bean counters that tracks terrorist funds.

“There’s reason to believe the jewelry stolen from Kim Kardashian is going directly into the coffers of terror groups,” said a European official involved in tracking terror groups’ funding.

What’s more, David Levine, a professor at the University of California-Berkeley who’s published works on terrorism, confirmed, “Violent groups are funded by black-market gems.”

Kardashian’s nightmare unfolded last fall, when robbers forced their way into the private Paris residence where she was staying.

They tied her up, held her at gunpoint and then locked her in a bathroom before making off with $10 million worth of jewelry, including her 20-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

Mixing 36-year-old Kardashian’s stolen jewels with fair-trade diamonds makes them almost impossible to trace, and it’s unlikely she’ll ever get them back, our sources said.

To make matters worse, Kardashian has taken a political stand on behalf of her ancestral homeland of Armenia. Now, she must live with the knowledge her stolen swag could be used to harm her people.

“Who knows what horrors Kim’s bling will end up funding,” said the source.

