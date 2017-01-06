Kim Kardashian Breaks Down On Camera Over Paris Gunpoint Attack

Kim Kardashian has kept completely silent on her horrific robbery in Paris just over three months ago — until now!

In an upcoming promo clip for next season’s KUWTK, which airs in March, Kardashian, 36, recounts the attack to her sisters, Kourtney, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, while crying hysterically.

Still visibly shaken from the robbery that occurred on Oct. 2, 2016, Kardashian tells her sisters, “There’s no way out. They’re going to shoot me in the back. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

As previously reported by Radar, following the attack, Kardashian went on a social media hiatus and – just one month later – her rapper hubby, Kanye West, 39, suffered an emotional and mental meltdown that is said to have stemmed from his wife’s brutal gunpoint robbery.

The teaser also captures the fateful moment when Kim learned the father of her two kids – North, 2, and Saint, 1, was voluntarily admitted to UCLA Medical Center after his breakdown at their trainer’s house in Los Angeles, Calif.

“Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” Kardashian said in the clip while crying over the phone. She then explains, “I think he really needs me and I have to get home.”

To date, those responsible for the horrendous attack, in which $10 million worth of Kardashian’s jewelry was seized, have not been brought to justice.

