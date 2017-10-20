‘Shaken Up!’ Kim Kardashian ‘Blaming Security’ After Scary Bel-Air Robbery

Superstars Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were robbed this morning at their Bel-Air home, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the Keeping up with the Kardashians star is pointing the blame at her security team!

As the two suspects, who were seen breaking into a vehicle allegedly belonging to Kardashian, are being sought by authorities, a family insider reveals “Kim is blaming her security team and she is really shaken up right now!”

“She doesn’t even understand how her security could have even let someone get close to their house and she honestly does not really want to even return to that house again,” the insider said, adding that “This is just one of Kim and Kanye’s five houses.”

“Kim thought that the Bel Air property would be a safe place to live while they are waiting for their super mansion to be finished. It is in a private community in Bel Air!”

The intruders managed to get so close that the couple’s security team pulled guns on them, according to reports. Sources says the suspects ran away the moment the saw the drawn weapons.

Since the Paris attack, it is said to be standard procedure for the family’s security team to brandish licensed weapons when someone invades the property.

As fans know, Kardashian’s Paris gunpoint robbery left her emotionally scarred – which she has shared with her fans numerous times, including on the family’s reality show, KUWTK.

Just last month, one of the DASH boutiques owned by the Kardashian clan was robbed and a worker was held at gun point!

“After Paris and the DASH stores getting robbed, Kim just doesn’t ever feel safe anywhere anymore and this is surely causing her to panic even more,” the insider told Radar.

As previously reported, after news broke of the robbery, Officer No with LAPD Media relations confirmed the incident and told Radar exclusively that there were two suspects instead of one.

“A call came in at 5:10 am today and West LA officers responded to a theft of motor vehicle via radio call. A witness saw a suspect enter and exit a vehicle and fled the location. The witness also saw a second suspect hiding in a bush nearby. Suspect one took personal items from the vehicle. Both suspects fled the scene and it is an ongoing investigation.”

