Kim’s Paris Robbery Investigation: Police Release Limo Driver

The limo driver arrested in connection with Kim Kardashian‘s jewelry heist in Paris was released Tuesday night, along with the his brother and one other suspect, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Now, 14 suspects remain in police custody following the Monday sweep, authorities confirmed.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Shows Bruce Jenner How It’s Done Showing Off Cleavage, Legs In Daring Outfit In Revealing Jimmy Kimmel Appearance

According to The New York Daily News, brothers Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, worked for the car service Kardashian used the night of the robbery. At this time, it remains to be seen which sibling had been driving that night.

As Radar readers know, the wife of Yeezy rapper, Kanye West, 39, was robbed in Paris last October for nearly $11 million worth of jewelry. For weeks, there were no suspects. But this week several individuals ranging from age 23 to 73 were picked up in the Paris area.

Three people involved are women, and one 72-year-old man, who has been identified in French reports as “Pierre B,” is believed to be involved in organizing the heist. According to BFM TV, DNA was found at the scene linking at least one possible suspect to the crime.

PHOTOS: Feel The Burn! Workout Secrets of Kim Kardashian & Her Sisters – 15 Training Photos Reveal Who Loves The Gym, Who Skips It, Who Pukes

Two of the people in police custody were seen in Antwerp, Belgium, where police think the stolen gems were taken.

Stay with Radar for more details.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.