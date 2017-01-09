Kim’s Nightmare! Kardashian Ordered To Meet With Cops In Paris After Robbery Bust

French police have detained 17 possible suspects in the armed robbery of Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, and a source close to the 36-year-old beauty told RadarOnline.com exclusively, “They want Kim to go to Paris to personally ID them!”

The wife of Yeezy rapper, Kanye West, 39 , was robbed in Paris last October for $11 million worth of jewelry. For weeks, there were no suspects. But today, several individuals ranging from age 23 to 73 were picked up in the Paris area.

French law states that the suspects can only be held for 96 hours unless formal charges are filed. So time is of the essence!

“Only Kim and the concierge there know what the robbers look like and what they sound like,” said the source, so her ID could prove crucial.

“At the moment, the group that has been detained are just suspects. But once the cops have something more solid they are going to let Kim and her family know,” said the insider.

Meanwhile, momager, Kris Jenner, 61, “already has her bags packed and has told both Kourtney and Khloe that they need to come with her and Kim,” saidthe source. “As of right now, they are all on stand-by.”

The insider continued, “Kim just wants to put this entire thing behind her so that she can move on with her life.”

Last week, E! released a teaser for the upcoming season of KUWTK, showing Kardashian recounting the terrifying episode to her sisters, Kourtney, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 32.

With tears streaming down her face and cameras rolling, Kim said in the clip, “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

According to reports, she’ll even have to relive it by watching video footage of the incident.

