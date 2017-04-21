Kim Kardashian Forces Her Way Into Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Empire

Times are truly tough when the Kardashians’ Queen Bee has to bow down to youngest sister, Kylie Jenner! Just months after the 19-year-old teen queen launched her multi-million makeup corporation, Kylie Cosmetics, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that her 36-year-old Kardashian sister is trying to ride her coattails.

And to make the situation even more delicious, a source close to the Kardashian clan insisted that the twisted sisters “absolutely hate each other” these days!

“Kim is so jealous of Kylie’s success in the makeup world that she forced herself into the business with their new joint partnership, KKW By Kylie Cosmetics,” the insider said.

PHOTOS: BLAC ATTACK! Chyna Mocks Makeup-Free Kylie Jenner After Nasty Snapchat Slam

“Kim needs a check right now so bad and she knows how much money Kylie is making off all of this, so she told Kris that she needed to get in on the profits!”

Just today, Kardashian’s protégé copycat sister posted on Instagram that her collaboration with Kardashian will be launching in five days. Needless to say, there will be a mad DASH by fans to snatch them all up!

Only 5 days until the KKW X KYLIE 4 piece launches on KylieCosmetics.com for $45! A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

“At first, Kylie was hesitant to let Kim in, but she realized that she could make even more money than she is already making by having Kim become a part of it,” the source told Radar. “So it ended up being an easy decision for her.”

PHOTOS: PLASTIC PROTÉGÉ! Kylie Jenner Kopies Kim In Topless ‘Complex’ Cover Shoot

And it’s only just the beginning.

Said the source, ” By Kylie Cosmetics will continue to launch a variety of new products in the very near future and they will both be promoting it on their social media!”

Do you think that Kim Kardashian is wrong for wanting in on Kylie Jenner’s makeup fortune? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.