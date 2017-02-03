Is Kim Kardashian Safe? Burglars Still On The Run In Latest Break-In Attempt

Kim Kardashian may want to stay out of Calabasas for now! Police have yet to bust intruders that attempted to rob a home in Kris Jenner’s neighborhood, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“It was window smash at 9:30pm,” Sgt. Brayden from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told Radar. “They were not caught.”

Because “no one was actually seen” at the time of the attempted burglary, police are “using surveillance footage” to identify the robbers.

As Radar previously reported, Hidden Hills was contained at the time of the February 1st incident.

“You couldn’t get in or out,” an eyewitness said of the area. “There were cops everywhere and helicopters flooding the skies.”

Kardashian, 36, is often spotted at her mother’s home on episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She even resided with her during the renovation of her mansion with Kanye West.

In October, Kardashian was gagged, bound and held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel.

The mother-of-two was swiped of an estimated $10 million in cash and jewelry.

In January, French police detained 17 people in connection to the robbery. Ten were charged with the crime.

A leaked police transcript revealed the leader of the heist, Aomar Ait Khedache, made the decision to melt down the jewelry so they would avoid being recognized.

He said of Kardashian’s 20-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, “We’re all afraid to sell it because it is a stone that’s very easy to identify.”

