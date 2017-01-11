Date From Hell! Kim & Kanye Ditch The Kids For Miserable Night Out

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West acted more like perfect strangers than a happy couple during a miserable date night this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A sullen-looking Kardashian was spotted out with an equally grim West at Shu Sushi restaurant in Bel Air on January 9, 2017.

“Kim was on her phone the entire time,” a spy told Radar.

“They barely talked to each other at all!”

The Yeezus rapper has been recovering from his mental breakdown, while his wife has mostly stayed hidden inside their multi-million dollar mansion http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/french-police-detain-suspects-kim-kardashian-paris-robbery/ since her October 2016 robbery in Paris. In recent weeks, divorce rumors have dogged the pair and the date night did nothing to dispel them[http://radaronline.com/exclusives/2016/12/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-divorce-rapper-kids-christmas-split/].

But an insider insisted the marriage will last – for now.

PHOTOS: Tied Up & ‘Terrified!’ 10 Shocking New Details Of Kim’s Robbery Nightmare Exposed

“Kim really does not want to deal with her image being ruined because of another sloppy divorce,” a family source told Radar. “So at the moment, that is not an option.”

But at least their depressing dinner ended well for the employees who were serving them, the spy told Radar.

Said the source, “They were nice and pleasant to the staff and left a good tip.”

Do you think Kim will divorce Kanye? Sound off in comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.