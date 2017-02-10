Puppet Master! Kim Has ‘Complete Control’ Over Troubled Hubby Kanye

Kim Kardashian, has added another high-profile job to her extensive resume: caretaker of troubled Yeezy rapper hubby, Kanye West!

An insider told RadarOnline.com that the 36-year-old mother of North, 3, and Saint West, 1, is in almost “complete control” over Kanye, 39, following his mental breakdown in Nov., 2016.

“Kanye is like Kim’s puppet right now and he does whatever she says,” a source close to the Kardashian clan told Radar.

“She not only makes his schedule for him, but she tells him when and where he can go. She is kind of acting like his manager and his mother!”

Why all the restrictions?

“Kim is just terrified that Kanye will do more damage to her brand,” the insider added.

As Radar previously reported, this roles have seemingly reversed for the superstar couple. This time last year – prior to Kardashian’s robbery at gunpoint in Paris on Oct. 3 – West was the one calling the shots in their marriage.

“It is opposite of what it used to be like, but Kim likes having the power in their relationship now,” the source told Radar.

“Kanye is not really allowed to do anything without asking her for permission. But she is content with this because, at the moment, Kanye is not making a fool out of either one of them!”

