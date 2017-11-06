Kim & Kanye’s Marriage Back On The Brink As Yeezy’s Manic Behavior Explodes — Again!

Bye, Kanye.

Kim Kardashian is finally ready to divorce Kanye West after his erratic behavior was destroying their marriage, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“Kim has had enough of Kanye’s behavior,” an insider dished about the sad couple.

“After his breakdown Kanye did everything right, but he’s completely stopped that lately,” the source spilled to Radar.

“Kim has told her friends that she doesn’t think he’s taking his meds and he is doing really manic things like staying in the studio all night long. He says he is recording but Kim says he is avoiding her. She has been saying it is time for a divorce.”

Kardashian and West were expanding their marriage with a third child via surrogate, but the source said this wasn’t a happy time for them.

“Kim is so sad all the time. Kanye isn’t participating in their marriage the way she would like. She wants him to be there for her physically and mentally, but he just isn’t.”

The insider also told Radar that their lack of public appearances was indicative of a larger problem.

“Kanye never wants to do anything that Kim does, from parties to events. She respects that but she’s left all alone and she doesn’t like it at all.”

As Radar previously reported, Kardashian and West’s last public date was a miserable one when they hit a restaurant for her birthday. “Kim was in a foul mood and barely said two words to Kanye the entire night,” another source told Radar.

The first source told Radar the end was near. “Kim really seems like she’s over the marriage. But she has two kids with another one the way. It’s a tough decision for her.”

