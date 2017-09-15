‘Game-Changer’ Kim Kardashian Locks Down ‘American Idol’ Judge Job

It looks like Kim Kardashian may have found a lifeline to bolster her flagging reality career now that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is no longer the hit it once was.

Naughtygossip.com reports that American Idol host Ryan Seacrest has been gunning for Kardashian, 36, to join the show’s upcoming ABC reboot.

Katy Perry has signed on to do the show, which is set to start production shortly, but executives are still scrambling to add more judges.

“While producers have been looking at Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and other people within the music business, Ryan thinks the show should hire Kim,” who he considers a friend and has worked with for years as executive producer of KUWTK.

“Promotion and social media are now just as important to being a successful artist as singing, and no one knows that world better than his pal Kim,” noted a source.

“People might moan at first that she doesn’t have experience with music but they did the same thing when Heidi Klum joined the panel at America’s Got Talent.”

“At least Kim is from the USA, and she certainly knows how to make great TV,” added the source. “Ryan is worried that if they just follow the format of the old show, that it will feel dated. Adding Kim will be a game-changer.”

Seacrest, 42, doesn’t have much time to waste if he hopes to add and get the full benefit from having Kardashian in the American Idol mix.

Auditions, a popular part of the former incarnation of the program, are supposed to begin at the end of this month.

