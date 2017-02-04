Kim Kardashian Disses Her Sisters As They Cause Personal Trainer To Be Late

Kim Kardashian unloaded on sisters Kourtney and Khloe on Snapchat after they caused their mutual personal trainer to be late to her home.

A social media battle ensued on Saturday when Kim, 36, shared several Snapchat videos that dissed her sisters for beginning their training session 30 minutes late, which led to the trainer being late for Kim’s own class.

“So me and my friend Nikki are waiting for [our trainer] Joe to get here because my sisters’ workout ran 30 minutes late,” said Kim, who recently let it all hang out in a flesh-toned bikini in Costa Rica.

“Thanks a*******s.”

Soon, Kim, who once hired a personal trainer for her daughter North, 3, as a source told Radar, put the snow bunny Snapchat filter on and whined, “Okay. Seriously, Kourtney and Khloe: f— you. This is so rude. I have been sitting in my garage waiting for the trainer for 30 minutes. I do have a life.”

When coach Joe finally arrived, Kim said sarcastically in another Snapchat dispatch, “Oh look who decided to show up! Look who decided to show up. Who was late? … Tell me, Joe. Who was late?”

Joe had to ‘fess up that Kourtney, 37, was to blame for the delay.

“Oh, Kourtney. Okay,” sighed Kim.

Khloe, 32, fought back on Snapchat, calling Kim “The queen of being late for workouts.”

Kourtney justified her tardiness to Khloe on her Snapchat: “You’ve been hanging out with me in the kitchen!”

But Khloe complained about Kourtney, “I’ve been waiting for you!”

