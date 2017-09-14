Kim’s Cankle Crisis Explodes! Inside Kardashian’s Secret Plastic Surgery To Fix Feet

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian wants to be perfect from head to toe, so pals say she’s set to undergo secret plastic surgery on her swollen feet, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“She’s tortured her feet for years in stilettos, and she is experiencing the beginning of hammertoe,” reveals a snitch.

“She’s looking to get it fixed before it becomes obvious,” says the insider of the 36-year-old mother of two, who’s spent decades squeezing her poor little piggies into ill-fitting footwear.

