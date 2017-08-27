Home Alone! Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Enjoy Fight Night At Home

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stayed home for the big fight.

Despite rumors of marriage problems Kardashian, 36, gave West, 40, a kiss in the cheek as they enjoyed the Mayweather versus McGregor super fight from the comfort of their mansion in Calabasas.

The pair decided to escape the madness of Las Vegas not to mention the other A-listers who has assembled for the fight in which Mayweather was victorious in the 10th round.

Also present for the low-key event were friend Larsa Pippen and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Their night at home comes amid reports that the couple has been sharing separate beds after their latest problems which has seen them attend couples counseling sessions.

Maybe they did not want to run into Beyonce and Jay-Z in the VIP section at the super fight?

Kardashian was reportedly recently by the Lemonade singer after she offered her flowers following the birth of her twins.

While Jay-Z and Kanye are involved in a bitter legal battle over his Tidal music streaming service amid claims that West is owed $3 million from the rap mogul.

