Sexless Marriage! Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Back In Separate Beds

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer sleeping in the same bed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The news comes as a blow after they called off a potential divorce earlier this summer, and had been doing couple’s therapy.

An insider told Radar: “Kim booted Kanye to the spare room blaming his snoring, but there’s way more to it than that.”

PHOTOS: Kanye West Meets With Donald Trump After Major Meltdown

“The truth is that they’ve lost that spark and never recovered it. Kim’s telling people she doesn’t have the time or energy to keep the spark alive in the bedroom anymore with two young kids and another on the way.

“She’s basically settled for a sexless marriage, while Kanye mopes around hoping for a miracle.”

Kim, 36, stood by her 40-year-old husband when he went through a very public meltdown late last year, but the marriage never seemed to recover.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian On Sex Tapes With Kanye & Her Favorite Position

To make matters worse Kardashian is still recovering from her infamous Paris robbery as she tries to juggle being a mom, reality star and managing her business empire.

West’s music career is currently on hold after he quit the Tidal music streaming service amid a messy legal battle with Jay-Z.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.