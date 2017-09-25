Kim Kardashian ‘Allergic’ To Jewelry After Horrifying Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian’s horrifying Paris robbery is still very much on her mind, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as one year after the incident, the star still can’t wear her jewelry!

Ever since she was robbed at gunpoint inside her ritzy Paris suite, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has battled with anxiety and panic attacks – and her jewelry is what often triggers it! A source claimed Kardashian’s developed an “allergy” towards her bling and now opts for a much more simple aesthetic.

“She thought she’d be over this by now, but if anything it’s getting worse,” an insider told Radar. “Kim’s much stronger about most aspects of the trauma, but whenever she puts on a heavy necklace or even a favorite watch it gives her panic attacks and terrible flashbacks.”

PHOTOS: Kim’s Hellhole EXPOSED! Inside The Paris Apartment Where Kardashian Was Attacked

Speaking of her much more casual style these days, the insider continued: “She’s looking fantastic and can cope with the occasional light piece of jewelry, but feels naked without being able to wear some of her favorite necklaces, earrings and bangles.”

Her trauma over the Paris incident – which she spoke thoroughly about during an episode of KUWTK – has even led her to search for therapy.

“Her therapist is helping her work through the problem, but so far the only solution is to wear as little as possible and lock her jewelry away. If she so much as looks at her collection it sets her off,” added the insider.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Was Nearly Naked When Thrown On Her Bed, Leaked Police Transcript Claims

As Radar exclusively revealed, a source said Kim is refusing to return to Paris for Fashion Week this year, as she is still trying to cope with the terrifying incident.

Do you think Kim will ever get over her trauma? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.