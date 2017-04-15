North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un’s Missile Launch Fails

An attempted missile launch by North Korea on Sunday failed, a South Korean defense ministry official and U.S. officials told CNN.

It comes a day after North Korea warned the US that it was “ready to hit back with nuclear attacks” amid mounting tension in the region.

Dictator Kim Jong Un presided over a parade celebrating his regime and military might on Saturday—but the next day, as South Korea confirmed, a North Korean projectile test flopped. It’s unclear what type of missile it was.

PHOTOS: Decades Of Deceit! How Hillary Helped Bill Cover-Up 36 Extramarital Affairs — Is Trump Right?

“It blew up almost immediately after it was fired,” a U.S. official told CNN.

As Radar has previously reported, North Korea defector Thae yong-ho has warned the west that “desperate” dictator Kim Jong-un will use nuclear weapons against Britain and the United States unless they “eliminate him first,” according to the Daily Express.

On April 15, North Korea always celebrates the birth of the nation’s founder, Kim Jong-un’s late grandfather Kim II Sung. And millions turned out on Saturday to dance in the streets.

PHOTOS: Donald Trump Sweeps, Hillary Clinton Slams—The Biggest Moments From Last Night

Speculation had run rampant with the recent saber-rattling between the U.S. and North Korea, that a defiant Kim Jong-un would try a launch.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is on a trip through Asia that has taken him to Seoul, South Korea. Pence is expected to discuss the best way to deal with North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.