Kidnapped Girl Rips ‘Dad’ Over Disturbing Lies

Kidnapped teenager Alexis Kelli Manigo, who was named Kamiyah Mobley when she was born, lashed out at the man who she thought was her father, slamming him for lying as her shocking story unfolds.

Alexis Kelli was just one day old when Gloria Williams allegedly snatched her out of her mother’s hands at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, taking her and disappearing for 18 years.

Williams, now 51, was arrested in South Carolina for the 1998 kidnapping after authorities acted on a tip about Mobley potentially being an abduction victim.

Charles Manigo, who claims that he only found out Mobley was not his biological daughter on January 13, 2017, tearfully told ABC News that he still loves the girl he calls Alexis Kelli Manigo.

‘It doesn’t change any feelings I have for her, the same love I have for her the day I held her to now, to 43 more years, she is my child,’ he said while crying. “I can’t cut that off, I won’t cut that off.’

He said he and Williams shared custody of “Alexis Kelli” after they split in 2003, but Mobley has ripped him as an opportunistic man who abandoned her and her mother.

Taking to her Facebook page, she posted a link of his interview, which was accompanied by a picture of him with her at prom, and she blasted his version of events.

In the post, which has since been deleted, she wrote:

“He Did Nothing , He Didn’t Even Help With Nothing That Was Done for That Prom , He Was The Reason I Didn’t Go To My Senior Prom , He Was Not There When I Moved To Georgia, Never Saw Him, He Like To Bring Up A 40 Dollar Check A Week ? Thats Nothing but 160 Dollars. My Bundles Cost 290. DO THE MATH ? WHO WAS THERE , GLORIA WILLIAMS , SO WHAT IS A CHARLES MANIGO .YOU WORK AT A CAR DEALERSHIP AND MY GRANDDADDY STILL GAVE MY FIRST CAR. I CALL MY GRANDDADDY DADDY AND HE EARNED IT. YOU WERE NOTHING TO ME MY WHOLE LIFE. I CAN COUNT ON MY FINGERS HOW MANY TIMES IVE SPENT THE NIGHT AT YOUR HOUSE. YOU TOLD PEOPLE IT WAS HER , NOOOOOOOOO I NEVER WANTED TO GO , MY MOTHER CONVINCED ME , NOW FB WHAT THAT TELL YOU. All He Did Was Lie My Whole Life Then Tell People Different Don’t Share This Article With No Sympathy Cause Ill Be A Crazy Fool To Have It For Him . #IApproveThisMessage 💯WASN’T EVEN 40 DOLLARS , 39 AND SOME CHANGE . #LaughAtThis 😂

Mobley met her biological parents, Shanara Mobley and Craig Aiken, on Saturday, January 14, 2017 for the first time. The three spent time together at the Colleton County Jail, where Williams is being held, and they even posed for a family selfie.

Her biological father, explained his joy over seeing his daughter. “It was the best day of my life. It was a beautiful, beautiful day. We are so happy,” Aiken said. “I hope the world is rejoicing with us.”

Aiken told the Daily Mail that they did not discuss the abduction with the teen. “We laughed, we chatted, we didn’t allow any negative thoughts,” he said. “We didn’t talk about the kidnapping, It’s going to be hard for her to turn this into a positive. She’s got very mixed emotions about the woman who raised her. But we are going to be there for her, this is just the start of a wonderful future.”

Struggling with the news about the only mother she has ever known not being her biological mother, Alexis Kelli cried and said “I love you mom,” while seeing Williams in jail, according to the Daily Mail.

She also defended Williams on her Facebook page, writing: “My mother raised me with everything I needed and most of all everything I wanted. My mother is no felon.”

