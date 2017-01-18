Teen Snatched At Birth Insists She Misses Her Criminal Mom!

Talk about a case of Stockholm Syndrome! The teen who was stolen out of a Florida hospital just hours after she was born is now DEFENDING her alleged abductor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“I will always love her,” Alexis Manigo, 18, told ABC’s Good Morning America. “I still think of her as mom. She will always be mom.”

Manigo was just a few hours old in 1998, when she was kidnapped by a woman pretending to be a nurse.

Eighteen years later, DNA testing told her the truth. Now, Gloria Williams, 51, faces kidnapping charges in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I understand what she did was wrong,” Manigo, whose REAL name is Kamiyah Mobley, said. “But don’t just lock her up and throw away the key like everything she did was awful.”

In fact, Manigo says she was truly loved by her captor.

“I had everything I ever needed, love especially,” she said. “There is no price you can put on the love that was given to me.”

A judge set the fake mama’s bail at more than $500,000 before scheduling another court hearing for next month. But Mangio is more forgiving.

“She made one mistake, but I was loved,” Manigo said. “From that one mistake, I was given the best life.”

Manigo has recently been reunited with her birth family, but lamented that the woman she thought was her mother was taken away from er, possibly forever.

She said she still speaks to Williams every day, but is no longer able to see her.

“She loved me for 18 years,” she insisted. “I just want people to realize that.”

Story developing.

