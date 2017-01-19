Kidnapped Teen Bombshell: Mom Confessed She ‘Stole’ Baby, Court Documents Claim

Gloria Williams confessed that she “stole” her daughter from the hospital the day she was born, bombshell court documents in the Kamiyah Mobley case obtained by RadarOnline.com claim.

The arrest warrant issued for Williams reveals that the 18-year investigation was stalled until late last year, when series of tips blew the cold case wide open, resulting in the discovery of the teenager that is now named Alexis Kelli Manigo.

“On August 8, 2016, an anonymous tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which provided information that the victim was currently residing in Walterboro, South Carolina,” the affidavit for the arrest warrant states.

“The tip stated that the victim told her friend that the victim was kidnapped when she was a baby, and is listed as a missing person,” the documents obtained by Radar state.

Another tip received on November 8, 2016, provided the name of Gloria Bolden Williams, who has been arrested and is being held on a $500,003.00 bond.

Detectives went to Alexis Kelli’s high school and obtained her birth certificate and social security card, which they determined were “fraudulent,” the document states.

According to the affidavit, “The Social Security number listed with Alexis name was issued to [someone] in Virginia, who died in 1983.”

Williams’ shocking confession about taking the baby out of her mother’s arms in 1998 came from a “witness who provided a sworn statement that approximately a year and a half ago, suspect confessed to him that she ‘stole’ a baby from a hospital in Jacksonville Florida, and the baby is Alexis Kelli Manigo.”

The teenager, who appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning and begged for forgiveness for Williams.

“She will always be mom,” Kamiyah said on the show. “I understand what she did was wrong, but just don’t lock her up and throw away the key.”

According to the documents, Kamiyah was aware of her kidnapping prior to Williams’ arrest.

“A second witness was interviewed by Detective Warkentien and Detective Rhatigan, who provided a sworn statement that approximately a year and a half ago Alexis told her that she had been kidnapped from a hospital in Jacksonville Florida when she was a baby,” the documents state.

The detective took “oral swabs” from Alexis Kelli and they matched to Kamiyah Mobley’s DNA, determining that she was the victim of the hospital kidnapping 18 years prior.

Williams’ next court date is scheduled for February 2, 2017.

