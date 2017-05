Geography is among the many intellectual challenges facing the birdbrain Kardashian chicks. Kourtney Kardashian recently Instagrammed photos of her wiggling her overexposed behind “down in Puerto Rico. ”Problem is — she’s vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico. But that’s genius next to younger sis Khloé. She once posted a pic of herself enjoying “Island Vibes” in Costa Rica. Someone tell her Costa Rica is part of mainland Central America — and not an island!