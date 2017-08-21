Tristan Rips Khloe: Accept My Son Or We’re Done!

Khloe Kardashian has long wanted to become a mom, but she’s not exactly showing off her maternal instinct!

RadarOnline.com has learned that the 33-year-old reality star recently found herself in hot water with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson when he accused her of not bothering to bond with his 8-month son, Prince.

“He’s fed up with her ‘loving to death’ her own nieces and nephews, but she acts as if like Prince doesn’t exist,” an insider revealed.

As Radar reported, jealous Kardashian has been having a tough time dealing with her 26-year-old boyfriend becoming a father with his ex-girlfriend, Jordy Craig.

Now she’s ready to stake her claim on Thompson once and for all.

“At the end of the day it’s Khloe who’s pressuring him to marry her, but there’s no chance in hell unless she makes more of an effort with Prince,” said the insider.

“In Khloe’s defense, it’s a very awkward situation, as she doesn’t want to step on [Prince’s mom] Jordan’s toes,” continued the source. “It’s bad enough she stole her baby daddy away, but to then encroach on her kid too, well, Khloe thinks it’s a bad move.”

“It’s not doing her any favors with Tristan though,” added the insider. “He’ll walk if she’s not interested in playing stepmom.”

