Khloe Kardashian Ready To Marry Tristan Thompson: ‘We’ve Talked About It’

Only a few short months after finalizing her divorce from Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian is ready to walk down the aisle again!

In a juicy interview with ES Magazine, the reality star dished on her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson, revealing that she’s “never been in this type of love” and she’s ready for a proposal.

But that’s not all she wants.

PHOTOS: 12 Photos Prove Not Even A Shirt Can Keep Up With Khloe Kardashian!

💕 US 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

“I would love to have a family. . .We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”

As Radar readers know, Thompson had son Prince in December 2016 with his ex, Jordan Craig.

PHOTOS: Khloe Kardashian’s Extreme Weight Loss EXPOSED In Booby Bodysuits

“I definitely want to be a mom,” Khloe added, “but I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

Do you think Khloe will marry Tristan soon or is that wishful thinking? Sound off in the comments below!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.