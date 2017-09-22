Khloe Kardashian ‘Was Screaming’ When She Heard Lamar Odom Died In Brothel Overdose

.



Kendall Jenner revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10 Year Special promo that the “toughest” moment for her in the last 10 years was when she though Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom was dead.

“I landed from Hong Kong to London, I landed in London and the first text that popped into my phone was from Kim and it had said, ‘Lamar passed away.’ And I immediately started sobbing on the plane,” the supermodel said to host Ryan Seacrest in the clip. “Then I got the next text came through saying, ‘OK, actually he’s OK. He’s alive but he’s not doing well.’ So that’s why I was so upset because I wanted to be there to be able to say goodbye.”

“On the plane they said he had died,” added Khloe. “I was screaming. But to think and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do. And then to know they’re really alive. It was too much emotions I think for any of us to handle.”

“Someone had made a fake account and emailed me with the wrong information,” Kim explained.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Odom, 37, was hospitalized after overdosing in a Nevada brothel.

Nearly two years after the horrific incident, the NBA star opened up in a shocking tell-all to reveal everything about his dark past. “[It was] one of the darkest places I’ve ever been,” he said of a time Khloe, 33, caught him doing drugs in a motel with a random woman. He also claimed that when he woke up after the Vegas overdose, he felt “trapped inside [his] own body,’ and couldn’t even move.

As fans know, Khloe was there to help him through it all, despite their rocky past.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special airs this Sunday at 9 pm on E!

