Reality Check! Khloe Demands Kris Tell Her The Truth About O.J. Simpson

Khloe Kardashian is clashing with her mom Kris Jenner over the momager’s refusal to give straight answers concerning the family’s shady history with O.J. Simpson.

While Kardashian, 33, has been concerned over rumors Simpson is her real father, she’s now confronting her 61-year-old mom and demanding an explanation about the exact nature of her relationship with the felon.

“This is more than Khloe’s fears with the paternity issue,” an insider told Radar. “It’s more to do with Kris and O.J.’s flings, what he has over the family and what Kris would do for him back when Nicole Brown was murdered.”

As Radar reported, even Caitlyn Jenner, 67, wants to find out the truth about Simpson’s involvement with his ex-wife.

“Everyone knows O.J. and Kris were thick as thieves, and Khloe’s hearing disturbing stories that keep her awake at night,” said the insider.

“But each time she confronts Kris about them, she just blows her off.”

