Kardashian Krisis: Kris Furious With Khloe Over Holiday Snub

Kris Jenner is not thankful that her pregnant daughter Khloe Kardashian is ditching the family again on Thanksgiving, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The monster momager was devastated that her expecting daughter, 33, was skipping the holiday again, staying in Cleveland with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, causing their already strained relationship to hit rock bottom.

“Khloe knows how important holidays are to her mom, but she snubbed her once again to be with Tristan, and Kris is not happy,” a source snitched to Radar.

“Kris and Khloe have been fighting constantly, especially as her pregnancy progresses and this is just one more time that Khloe is completely ignoring her mom.”

The troubled relationship between Jenner and Kardashian was nothing new, but the holiday snub amplified their problems.

“Khloe does whatever she wants to do and this drives Kris crazy. She is so used to controlling all of her kids and especially since Khloe is pregnant she wants to manage every detail of her life but Kris is finding out that she can’t manipulate her at all,” the insider spilled.

“Kris is really mad at Khloe and this isn’t making things better between them.”

