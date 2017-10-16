Khloe’s Worst Nightmare: Dumped In The Delivery Room!

Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy is stirring up all kinds of doubt and anxiety and her biggest nightmare is being “abandoned” by Tristan Thompson when she gives birth, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“She’s suffocating in her own fear and even though Tristan swears up and down that he’ll be there for her, she doesn’t believe him,” an insider told RadarOnline.com of the couple, who are expecting a baby together next year. “She’s too jaded.”

Thompson’s past love life is only making matters worse. “He left his other girlfriend when she was pregnant [Jordan Craig] and that’s freaking Khloe out in a huge way,” spills the snitch.

What’s more — Tristan will be smack in the middle of playoffs around the time she’s due and won’t be able to leave his team, dishes the informant.

“Before she got pregnant, whenever Khloe was feeling anxious she’d knock back a wine or two but she doesn’t even have that release.”

