Food Fight! Tristan Fed Up With Khloe’s Kalorie Kounting

Romantic dinners at Khloe Kardashian’s house are getting frosty thanks to her obsession with counting calories, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

“It’s all she talks about, and Tristan (Thompson) is begging her to loosen up a little,” a source told Radar. “He’s so bored of all her lectures on which foods contain what, and she literally weighs every scrap that goes in her mouth.”

“As an athlete, Tristan watches his nutrition, but he’s starting to hate staying at Khloe’s place because after all his training, he would kill for a pasta. And ‘carb’ is a dirty word for Khloe.”

Kardashian has put extra emphasis on watching her weight after suffering from some devastating breakups.

“Food has become her enemy,” an insider confessed to Radar. “She’s constantly at the gym and eats solids only twice a week. Lamar Odom and French Montana both cheated on her, and now she’s on a self-destructive mission.”

And the 33-year-old is more than willing to share her secrets with you — for a price!

The fashionista runs a personal website, where for $25 a year, you can learn valuable information like “What’s inside my workout drawer” and “8 healthy snacks you want on your grocery list.”

“God knows I’ve really changed the way I eat on a daily basis and my entire approach to healthy living but snacks are consistently tricky,” Kardashian writes on her website. “Whether I’m traveling or just have a busy day on the go, I’ve learned that keeping healthy snacks in my purse, travel bag or my car (and even around my house for those moments of weakness!) is important to staying on track.”

And if that doesn’t work, you can always follow brother Rob’s lead, and head off to fat camp therapy.

