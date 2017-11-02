Kevin Spacey Seeking ‘Evaluation & Treatment’ After Groping Accusations

Actor Kevin Spacey is seeking treatment for his alleged sexual misconduct, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 58-year-old’s decision came after three men – Anthony Rapp, Roberto Cavazos and Tony Montana – accused him of sexual assault.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” his rep told Variety. “No other information is available at this time.”

After Rapp, 46, claimed Spacey assaulted him when he was just 14, the much-older actor apologized in a bizarre statement that was widely criticized. In his message, he stated that he did not remember if he made a sexual advance towards teenage Rapp, but if he did, it was likely because he is gay and was very drunk.

After Spacey’s insensitive apology, Montana, Cavazos, 35, and others came forward to accuse the star of sexual misconduct.

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me,” Montana told Radar. “He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package.”

Following the scandal, Netflix and MRC decided to suspend production on House Of Cards season six, where Spacey had a leading role.

“We view Kevin seeking treatment as a positive step. We continue to take this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production and have nothing further to share at this time,” the companies said in a statement to Variety.

