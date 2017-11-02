Kevin Spacey Accused Of Forcing Himself On Top Of 14 Year Old Boy

As more people reveal secret stories involving Kevin Spacey, the allegations against the Oscar winner are getting worse. And now, one man is accusing Spacey of trying to rape him when he was just 14.

The now 48-year-old artist, who spoke anonymously with Vulture, says he met the Usual Suspects star at an acting class in 1981. Two years later, a chance encounter in New York led to a romantic walk.

“He was kind of in high seduction mode and gave me his phone number and asked me to call him,” the unnamed artist said. “(Spacey) said, ‘I want to see you, and I want you to come to my apartment.’”

“He said he’d always been really drawn to me at the acting classes, but had stayed away because I was 12. So I’m like [laughs] … now that I was 14.”

The next day, he claims he called Spacey from a payphone, and was invited over to the actor’s apartment.

“We started a sexual relationship that first visit, which mostly involved me f**king him.

That part was consensual, but everything changed the day Spacey decided to flip the tables.

“He told me to come over, and I went to the apartment. And I thought we were going to kiss and tell each other we loved each other and I was going to go,” he claimed. “But he wanted to have sex, and this time he wanted to f**k me, which had never happened to me before.”

The accuser was forced to fight Spacey off.

“I guess he must have come up behind me and yanked down my baggy jeans, and he goes to f**k me and I’m like, ‘No, I don’t want to,’” he shared. “And he pushes hard, and grabs me, and starts shoving up against my a**hole, and it hurts like a motherf**ker.

“I again tell him no, and he tries again. I am strong enough, thank God, both somewhere in my brain and in my body, to get him off of me. I’m sturdy, thankfully. I throw him off of me and I run crying down the stairs and out into the street and then suck it all up and go have dinner.”

As Radar has reported, Spacey came out of the closest at the end of October, in a bid to draw attention away from sexual assault accusers.

He’s currently seeking treatment, after three men levied accusations against him.

One of those men, director Tony Montana, exclusively told Radar the House of Cards star of groped him inside an L.A. pub.

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me,” Montana told Radar. “He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package.”

Spacey is suffering immediate fallout from the allegations with his longtime successful TV show House of Cards is crumbling.

