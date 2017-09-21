Kevin Hart’s Pregnant Wife Helping With Extortion Investigation

Kevin Hart has admitted to making a “bad error in judgment” regarding his pregnant wife and kids, which led to a sordid extortion scandal — but Eniko Parrish will NOT be leaving her cheating husband, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

After Hart and Parrish were spotted on a day date in Atlanta, a source told Radar that the 33-year-old model “has been helping with the law enforcement investigation.”

“She is supporting her husband, and won’t be leaving him,” the insider said. “They are together right now.”

Parrish has been a very, very understanding wife in recent months. Last week, Radar obtained a video of the A-list comedian, 38, cozying up to a woman identified as aspiring actress Montia Sabbag. In an Instagram confession, Hart claimed he was the victim of an extortion scheme.

Sabbag gave a press conference yesterday with high-powered lawyer Lisa Bloom, claiming she was also a victim in the crime, not a suspect — and admitting she and Hart shared an “intimate” relationship.

In July, Hart was caught on camera exclusively by Radar getting close to a woman in the passenger seat of his car outside a Miami Beach hotel at 5 am. He denied any wrongdoing at the time.

