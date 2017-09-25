Kevin Hart Mistress’ Tragic Past: Dad In Prison For Heroin Trafficking!

Before she became wrapped up in Kevin Hart’s extortion scandal as his admitted mistress, aspiring actress Montia Sabbag faced more heartbreak from another man in her life.

According to department of corrections records, the 26-year-old’s father Albert, 48, is serving a 10 year, 6 month sentence in a Florida prison on heroin trafficking charges, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Records show Albert was sentenced in 2011, and is slated to be released in May 2019.

The father/daughter duo appear to be extremely close: he even has a tattoo of her name on his left arm.

A rep for Montia has not returned Radar’s calls for comment.

As Radar previously reported, Montia was caught on camera cozying up to the A-list comic, 38, in a video that became the center of an alleged extortion attempt.

Kevin admitted to making “mistakes” that hurt his family in an Instagram post last weekend, and claimed an unidentified person was attempting to take advantage of his indiscretions.

She denied being involved in any extortion, and claimed she too was a victim in the ordeal. She also admitted that the two had an “intimate” relationship.

Radar first broke news that Hart had been unfaithful to his pregnant wife Eniko, 33, in July by exposing a video of him cuddling up to a woman in his car at 5 am outside a Miami hotel.

