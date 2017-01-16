Kenya Moore’s Nightmare! Inside Crazy Ex Matt Jordan’s Shocking Arrest

Kenya Moore chose to not press charges against her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan for destroying her Moore Manor – but that doesn’t mean he’s out of trouble! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s other shocking bust.

An incident report obtained from the Duluth Police Department reveals Jordan was pulled over on March 3, 2016 for failure to maintain lane after his vehicle crossed a solid line.

When the reporting officer ran Jordan’s license, he learned that he has a warrant out for his arrest at the Sandy Springs Police Department for failure to appear for the charges driving with an invalid license and running a red light.

“I made contact with Jordan again and asked him to exit his vehicle,” the report read. “Mr. Jordan complied and walked to the rear of his vehicle. I instructed Mr. Jordan to turn around and place his hands behind his back.”

Jordan posted a cash bond at the time of his arrest.

Jordan pled guilty to the driving while invalid and running a red light charges from May 16, 2015. He was ordered to pay $247.50 in fines.

As for the failure to maintain lane, he paid $286 in fines.

On last night’s RHOA, Moore dealt with the aftermath of her scorned ex-boyfriend damaging her glass garage door, garage door, outdoor security camera and Range Rover.

Radar exclusively obtained the police report from the August 15, 2016 incident, where Moore told police the vandalism was “related to the breakup.”

“I decided not to file a restraining order against Matt,” Moore said on last night’s episode. “I’m just going to take some time for myself. I don’t know what’s happening with him. Until I figure it out, there’s no future in it.”

