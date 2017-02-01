Kennedy Drug Nightmare Continues As Suspects Face Jail Time In Bust Case

The Shriver family home will take center stage in an epic drug bust case, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

Trevor Rose and Troy Monteiro, both 29, were arrested after Barnstable cops determined they were using the famous property to host their drug ring in January. The Shrivers were not involved in the bust, and were unaware that their summer home was being used in the matter.

Now, the men are set to appear in court in just a few weeks!

READ THE COURT DOCS!

Rose was arraigned on January 26 after a complaint was filed, according to a Barnstable court docket obtained by Radar. He was formally charged with Fentanyl, Trafficking in More Than 10 Grams and Drug Possession, Class B.

PHOTOS: George Michael’s Drug Dealer Admits The Late Singer Was Hooked On A Sex Liquid

He appeared with a lawyer in court, where he pleaded not guilty.

Rose was committed to a local Massachusetts jail in lieu of posting $350,000 bond/$35,000 cash bail — which was revoked for 90 days.

He is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on February 16.

PHOTOS: Uma Thurman’s Ex Blows Lid Off Custody Case With A Drug Bombshell Claim

Meanwhile, Monteiro was charged with two counts of Fentanyl, Trafficking in More Than 10 Grams and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law on the same day.

He also pleaded not guilty, and his bail was set at $500,000 surety bond or $50,000 cash.

He was placed in jail in lieu of bail, and is due back in court on February 16 for a pretrial hearing.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.