Kendra Caught Making Out With Naked Stripper Right In Front Of Hubby Hank!

Naughty Kendra Wilkinson was caught on camera shoving her tongue down another man’s throat right in front of her husband of eight years, Hank Baskett — and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the never-before-seen footage!

In an exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s season finale of Kendra on Top, not only did Wilkinson, 32, play tonsil hockey with a hunk, she also stripped right down to her skivvies during the nasty nude romp.

PHOTOS: Forgive & Forget? Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett Enjoy Family Outing Despite Cheating Scandal Resentment

While Wilkinson claims the lip lock was all for show, Baskett, 34, was still weary about it. “Here it is, the moment of truth,” says Baskett of watching his wife perform sex acts with her costar Stefan on the opening night of her new Las Vegas show “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.”

“[It’s] the big kiss scene with Stefan that I’ve been very nervous about,” a worried Baskett admitted.

Soon after the kiss scene ended, Baskett had a surprising response, admitting, “Right now, watching it happen on stage, I think I’m the one in the crowd going ‘Yeah!’ Yelling the most. I’m so into the play and watching how Kendra’s doing that I could care less that she has to kiss Stefan.”

PHOTOS: Celebs Take Over Star Magazine’s Hollywood Rocks Party — Kendra Wilkinson, Courtney Stodden & More!

As Radar readers know, Wilkinson and Baskett have had their fair share of marital problems. Baskett had an affair with a transgender model in 2014 while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with their second child, daughter Alijah (3). The duo also have son Hank IV, 7, together.

Kendra on Top‘s season finale airs Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on WE tv.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.