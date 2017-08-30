Cold Kendra’s Kicking Horndog Hank To The Curb!

A wild blowout has rocked Kendra Wilkinson’s already shaky marriage to Hank Baskett, as stunned onlookers spied the pair verbally brawling inside their vehicle at a California country club, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Their voices were raised,” said an eyewitness. “It didn’t look like they were going to get out of the car at all.”

The bickering lovebirds did exit their ride and muddled their way through an icy round of golf on Aug. 17.

“Kendra barely looks at Hank — there’s no touching, no affection when they don’t see a camera watching,” said a source close to the reality TV titan and former Playboy pinup.

“The dynamic appears to be Hank trying to please and appease Kendra, and her remaining cold and indifferent,” snitched the spy.

The incident came three years after Radar busted Baskett, 35, of arranging a sex romp with transsexual model Ava Sabrina London — days before Wilkinson gave birth to daughter Alijah Mary on May 16, 2014. The couple, who married in 2009, also had a seven-year-old son, Hank IV.

After Radar exposed ex-NFL player Basketts’s love-rat ways, London shamed Wilkinson, 32, again, with an open letter urging her to ditch her wayward hubby.

“Divorce Hank and save yourself from any further heartache,” London wrote.

Lately, their union had been pushed even closer to the breaking point by Wilkinson’s six-days-a-week Las Vegas comedy gig, “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.”

On a recent episode of Kendra on Top, the couple’s reality show, Baskett wondered how they would survive her out-of-state gig — and his fears appear well-founded.

In June, Wilkinson admitted she thinks of cheating and said, “I’m a very sexual person, and sometimes temptation calls.”

She’s also confessed to threatening Baskett with divorce at least five times!

“She’s the breadwinner,” noted the insider. “It’s all on her shoulders to keep the money train going. There’s some serious resentment there — and it shows.”

