Talk about a bad spot! After Kendall Jenner’s disastrous Pepsi commercial

that trivialized the Black Lives Matter movement, the young model has lost millions in potential endorsements.

“The backlash hit both Kendall and Pepsi, but because she was the face of the ad,

other brands won’t want anything to do with her until this all blows over,” a source told Radar.

“While Pepsi issued a public apology, Kendall’s contract forbids her from saying anything,

so she looks like an insensitive fool.”