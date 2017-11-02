Cough Up The Cash! Camille Grammer Awarded Half Of Ex’s Fortune In Divorce

Camille and Kelsey Grammer’s reached a financial settlement in their divorce years ago, but now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the former RHOBH star will get another pretty penny from her ex!

A judge finally signed off on an order granting Camille, 48, half of 62-year-old Kelsey’s 401K account from when they were married up until June 29, 2010.

READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS!

Radar reported that the couple split after Kesley cheated on and abandoned his wife during her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kelsey remarried Kayte Walsh in 2011, two weeks after his divorce from Camille was finalized. Kayte, 38, later gave birth to their children Faith, 5, Kelsey Gabriel, 3, and Auden, 11 months.

Meanwhile, Camille moved on with Dimitri Charalambopoulos, but later got a restraining order against him following an allegedly brutal incident at a Texas hotel. They are still involved in litigation over a defamation case as well.

Now, she is engaged to lawyer David C. Meyer.

PHOTOS: Camille Grammer Through The Years

The Blast first reported the news.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.